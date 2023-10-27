Denying the existence and rights of Palestinians will not bring peace to Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stressed, speaking alongside his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in a news conference.

"Israel has to make a choice. Denying the existence and rights of the Palestinians, applying pressure and oppression has not brought peace to Israel and it will not bring peace," Fidan told the conference in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday.

"Those who remain silent in the face of the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza and those who unconditionally support Israel's crimes become accomplices in this oppression," he added.

Citing the remarks of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fidan said all of humanity stands at a crossroads in Gaza.

"Either a war will spread to the world, or a great peace will emerge. Türkiye's preference is for peace."

Related Türkiye's Erdogan calls upon West to be in right side of history

Two-state solution

Fidan said that if Israel wants to live in peace and security, it must respect the Palestinians' right to live on their own land.

"The only way to resolve the issue is to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with geographical integrity, with East Jerusalem its capital, based on the 1967 borders."

Türkiye recommends that external actors do not become complicit in the crimes committed by Israel under the guise of solidarity, he added.

Rasmussen, for his part, stressed the importance of re-energising the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and highlighted that a two-state solution would be a precondition for peace.

"I am pleased that the European leaders ... called for a peace summit in the foreseeable future," Rasmussen said, adding that Türkiye is an important partner and can play an important role in this regard.