Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the latest developments in Gaza in a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

The two top diplomats spoke late Sunday about preventing the conflict in Gaza from spreading in the region, efforts to secure the release of hostages and the urgency of creating a humanitarian corridor as well as issues regarding NATO’s enlargement process, said the sources.

Fidan further told Blinken that the targeting of the people of Gaza without discrimination is unacceptable.

Huge loss among civilians

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7, when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.