Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised Cahit Aktay, who operated as the PKK terrorist organisation's so-called logistics and finance responsible in northern Iraq's Metina region.

The operation took place in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, where the terrorist group was preparing to carry out attack against Turkish security forces.

Aktay had been assigned a special mission by the upper echelons of the terrorist organisation to thwart the Operation Claw-Lock actions carried out by Türkiye.

He was additionally categorised as "Orange" on the list of wanted terrorists.

MIT deployed specially trained agents to eliminate Aktay. After lengthy efforts, field agents located him and his fellow terrorists, who had gathered to transfer weapons and ammunition to the terror group members. They were neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

Who is Cahit Aktay?