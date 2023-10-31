TÜRKİYE
MIT neutralises PKK terror group's so-called logistics and finance leader
Turkish intelligence neutralises terrorist Cahit Aktay, who had a role in a 2016 terror attack in southeastern Türkiye, resulting in casualties among security personnel.
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in Iraq's north. / Photo: AA Archive
October 31, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully neutralised Cahit Aktay, who operated as the PKK terrorist organisation's so-called logistics and finance responsible in northern Iraq's Metina region.

The operation took place in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, where the terrorist group was preparing to carry out attack against Turkish security forces.

Aktay had been assigned a special mission by the upper echelons of the terrorist organisation to thwart the Operation Claw-Lock actions carried out by Türkiye.

He was additionally categorised as "Orange" on the list of wanted terrorists.

MIT deployed specially trained agents to eliminate Aktay. After lengthy efforts, field agents located him and his fellow terrorists, who had gathered to transfer weapons and ammunition to the terror group members. They were neutralised in a pinpoint operation.

Who is Cahit Aktay?

Cahit Aktay, codenamed Huseyin Piran, joined the PKK terror group's rural cadres in 2008. Between 2009 and 2012, he was in the Qandil region in northern Iraq.

From 2012 to 2015, he moved to the Kato/Jirka region and participated in organisational activities. In 2015, he was assigned as the so-called logistics responsible for the organisation in the Kato area.

In 2016, he planned an attack that resulted in the death of 3 soldiers and two village guards by giving the order to lay landmines at the location of military transit in Türkiye's Sirnak province.

In 2018, he became the terrorist organisation's so-called unit commander in Iraq/Mahmur. Lastly, as of 2019, he operated as the organisation's finance and logistics responsible in Metina, Northern Iraq.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last in April 2022 to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

