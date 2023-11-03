Turkish Red Crescent has delivered food packages and hot meals to 1,500 families and 12,000 individuals in Gaza, which has faced continuing Israeli attacks this week.

According to a statement from the Turkish Red Crescent on Friday, due to Israel's attacks, communication with the outside world has been severed, and Gaza has run out of supplies, so hot meals and food were delivered to civilians affected by the conflict.

The meals were cooked over open fires and distributed to civilians taking shelter in schools, and food packages were also provided.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure more aid enters the city, which has food supplies left for a week only.

The local team and volunteers of the Turkish Red Crescent in Gaza distributed food packages to 1,500 families and provided 12,000 hot meals to those sheltering in schools this week.

Meanwhile, a four-person Turkish Red Crescent team has been assigned to Egypt to participate in the logistical coordination of aid deliveries to Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing.