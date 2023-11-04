A new book by the Turkish Communications Directorate has delved into Türkiye's ties with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it said.

The Shining Star of the 21st Century: Organization of Turkic States was prepared for the 10th summit of the OTS in Kazakhstan capital of Astana.

The book showcases the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood in economy, culture, transportation, energy, health, education, media, science and technology that have been forged from the past to the present, it said on Friday.

It includes the humanitarian solidarity displayed by Turkic states and their peoples during the coronavirus pandemic, the Second Karabakh War and twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6.

The book has three sections: The Organization of Turkic States as an Entity, Common Past, Strong Future - Areas of Cooperation and Standing Together in Tough Times.