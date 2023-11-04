TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Communications Directorate book delves into Türkiye's ties with Turkic states
Organization of Turkic States has played significant role in strengthening connections between Turkic states, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Communications Directorate book delves into Türkiye's ties with Turkic states
President Erdogan notes OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2023

A new book by the Turkish Communications Directorate has delved into Türkiye's ties with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it said.

The Shining Star of the 21st Century: Organization of Turkic States was prepared for the 10th summit of the OTS in Kazakhstan capital of Astana.

The book showcases the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood in economy, culture, transportation, energy, health, education, media, science and technology that have been forged from the past to the present, it said on Friday.

It includes the humanitarian solidarity displayed by Turkic states and their peoples during the coronavirus pandemic, the Second Karabakh War and twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6.

The book has three sections: The Organization of Turkic States as an Entity, Common Past, Strong Future - Areas of Cooperation and Standing Together in Tough Times.

Recommended
RelatedUnified Turkic world will pave way to peace in Israel-Palestine conflict: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised in the forward the growing and strengthening relationships and cooperation between the Turkic peoples and states who share the same roots, history and culture, standing together in times of joy and sorrow.

Erdogan noted OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples.

OTS member countries have been fighting terrorism, anti-Turk and anti-Islam sentiment, he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay