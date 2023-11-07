Türkiye has announced it will send a train carrying more humanitarian aid to help the earthquake-affected people in Herat province of Afghanistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said 39 tons of blankets, 8 tons of beds, 85 tons of tents, 40 tons of hygiene materials, 33 tons of clothing, 15 tons of generators, 240 tons of food, 30 tons of kitchen equipment, 400 kg of portable toilets, and 18 tons of heaters will be delivered to Afghanistan.

Last month, consecutive earthquakes in the Herat province of Afghanistan, located on the border with Iran, caused the death of approximately 2,500 people, forcing the Afghan authorities to issue an international aid request.