Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where he traveled for the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The two leaders discussed on Wednesday steps to enhance cooperation, regional and global issues, the recent situation regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

Erdogan stressed the need for the world to raise its voice and take effective measures to stop Israel's occupation in Gaza.

He also expressed satisfaction with the increasing trade volume between Türkiye and Uzbekistan each year, highlighting the importance of promoting new industrial cooperation projects, including energy, mining, food, textiles and other sectors.