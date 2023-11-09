TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
EU report criticising Türkiye’s stance against Israeli massacre, ‘shameful’: AK Party
Spokesperson Omer Celik says the EU Commission, as well as leading EU states, have completely lost their authority to speak on behalf of humanitarian and universal values, with their attitude on the disaster in Gaza.
EU report criticising Türkiye’s stance against Israeli massacre, ‘shameful’: AK Party
“We are witnessing a strong divergence between European streets and European states,” said the AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik.   /Photo: AA / Others
November 9, 2023

“The European Union Commission's 2023 Türkiye Report, like previous reports, continues to reflect a biased approach towards Türkiye, maintaining the same fanatical assessments,” the spokesperson of the governing AK Party in Türkiye said on Thursday.

The EU Commission on Wednesday released its annual report on EU candidate country Türkiye, as part of its 2023 Enlargement Package.

Ankara, with its statement, condemned the obstruction of existing high-level dialogue and cooperation mechanisms with Türkiye over issues such as foreign policy, regional developments, security, defence and sectoral matters.

It is shameful that this report highlights Türkiye’s stance against the Israeli massacre in Palestine as incompatible with the EU,” said the AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik. “Türkiye’s position will be appreciated by the ordinary people of Europe and the whole world,” he added.

RelatedEU enlargement is a geostrategic issue: Turkish FM Fidan

Celik noted that the EU Commission, as well as leading EU states “have completely lost their authority to speak on behalf of humanitarian and universal values with their attitude in the face of the disaster in Gaza”.

Recommended

“We are witnessing a strong divergence between European streets and European states,” said Omer Celik.

“Despite various obstacles, European streets have displayed an attitude in line with universal values and international law regarding the humanitarian disaster in Palestine,” he said.

“Once again, we greet the European peoples, while warning EU institutions about their actions, which will go down in history as a dark stain.”

Türkiye has been a leading actor in aid efforts, having already sent 10 aircraft carrying over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid bound for Gaza to El Arish Airport, with the assistance of Egypt.

RelatedTürkiye denounces EU's unjust report, calls for mutual respect and fairness
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran