Israel exhibits most brutal examples of fascism, racist imperialism: Fahrettin Altun
Communications Director Altun says Israel is trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres of Palestinian children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people through systematic disinformation campaigns.
Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attended the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS), organised in collaboration with Sakarya University (SAU), where he delivered a speech. / Photo: AA
November 13, 2023

Israel is carrying out "a dirty disinformation campaign" simultaneously with the massacres it continues by "committing overt war crimes", Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Altun attended on Monday the 3rd International Communication Sciences Symposium (ICOMS) organised by Sakarya University and TUBİTAK.

"Israel is committing war crimes in front of the eyes of the whole world. And it is exhibiting the ugliest and most brutal examples of fascism and racist imperialism," the communications director said.

Altun stated that Israel is "trying to legitimise and render invisible its massacres" of Palestinian and Gazan children, women, men, the elderly, journalists, health workers, in short, innocent people "through systematic disinformation campaigns".

"But they should know that we know very well which actors are trying to implement which dirty plans both in Gaza and Palestine and in our nearby geography and we are determined to fight them to the end," he added.

"The murderers spewing death in Gaza will be held accountable".

"Just as they have been condemned in the public conscience, they will also be condemned by the real courts when the order of global justice is established," Altun said.

Tension has been running high across the Palestinian territories amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 11,100 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 8,000 children and women, in Israeli air and ground attacks on Gaza since last month.

The Israeli death toll is nearly 1,200, according to official figures.

