Severe storms have delayed a search and rescue operation for 12 crew members of a cargo ship that sank off Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

The Turkish-flagged Kafkametler sank on Sunday after hitting a breakwater outside the harbour off the town of Eregli, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of Istanbul, Yerlikaya told reporters. He said rescue crews were on standby waiting for the weather conditions to ease to begin a rescue mission.

“Unfortunately, we could not carry out search and rescue activities for the 12 Turkish crew members,” Yerlikaya said on Monday. “As soon as conditions improve the search and rescue operations will begin immediately.”

The severe storms that hit northwestern Türkiye caused widespread damage and disruption, including the breakup of another cargo ship and the evacuation of a prison.

The Cameroon-flagged Pallada “broke into two due to heavy weather conditions” after running aground amid 5-metre (16-foot) waves off Eregli, the Maritime General Directorate said. All 13 crew were rescued safely.