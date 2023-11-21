Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the UK and France along with his counterparts from Arab and Islamic states to discuss the crisis in the besieged Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

An Arab-Islamic ministerial delegation, which includes Fidan, was established under a decision at a joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh earlier this month to engage in diplomatic contacts addressing recent Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza.

The delegation is formed by the foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine as well as the OIC secretary-general.

They went to China on Monday in their first visit to the five permanent member countries of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The efforts to establish the delegation at the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit were led by Türkiye.

Due to a prior commitment to participate in the 2023 budget of the Foreign Ministry and related institutions at the Planning and Budget Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Fidan was not able to join the delegation during the visit to China.