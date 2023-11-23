Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and his British counterpart Grant Shapps met in Ankara to discuss bilateral and regional security issues, the Turkish Defence Ministry has said.

Yasar and Shapps also signed a statement of intent on defence cooperation, the ministry said on X on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference after signing the declaration, Guler said: "The UK is an important ally and strategic partner for Türkiye."

The meeting held in a "sincere and constructive atmosphere" will further strengthen the relations between the two countries, he added.

"We reiterated our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and exchanged views on bilateral, regional defence and security matter."

"We also expressed mutual commitment to further strengthen our bilateral military cooperation," he said.