Türkiye stands out among the nations actively protesting Israel's brutal offensive in Gaza, as indicated by data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

Protests against Israel's attacks on Gaza continue worldwide.

To voice support for Gaza, tens of thousands of people from all over the world participated in these demonstrations.

The primary demand in these protests was an end to the massacre in Gaza, and ensuring humanitarian access to the region.

According to ACLED's report covering the first three weeks of the ongoing conflicts, over 4,200 protests were organised worldwide.

Of these protests, 3,700 were pro-Palestinian, and 520 were pro-Israel.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrations protested the deaths of thousands of people, 40% of whom were children, in Israeli attacks and called for a permanent ceasefire.

In pro-Israel demonstrations, the October 7 attack by Hamas was protested, and the release of Israeli prisoners was demanded.

The highest number of pro-Palestinian protests occurred in Yemen with 490, followed by 357 in Türkiye, 276 in Iran, and 267 in Morocco.