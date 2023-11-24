Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, was granted the Mediterranean Tourism Award for contributing to the region's tourism and supporting regional collaboration.

According to a statement from the carrier on Thursday, the award was given during a forum organised for the 8th time this year by the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation (MTF).

Having received the award, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said: "We are committed to enhancing the sustainable tourism potential of our region, of which we have been an important and distinct element since history, working together with all stakeholders and investing significant effort."