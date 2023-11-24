TÜRKİYE
Turkish Airlines honoured with Mediterranean Tourism Award
Turkish Airlines has been selected for the Mediterranean Tourism Award, with its CEO emphasising their commitment to enhancing the sustainable tourism potential of the region.
Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 345 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 437 aircraft. / Photo: AA
November 24, 2023

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, was granted the Mediterranean Tourism Award for contributing to the region's tourism and supporting regional collaboration.

According to a statement from the carrier on Thursday, the award was given during a forum organised for the 8th time this year by the Mediterranean Tourism Foundation (MTF).

Having received the award, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said: "We are committed to enhancing the sustainable tourism potential of our region, of which we have been an important and distinct element since history, working together with all stakeholders and investing significant effort."

Established in 2013, the MTF aims to enhance sustainable tourism potential across the region by promoting peace, cooperation, and prosperity.

Founded in 1933, Turkish Airlines flies to 345 destinations in 129 countries with a fleet of 437 aircraft.

