BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Germany's 'traffic light coalition' looses public trust amid budget crisis
Germany's governing coalition faces dim prospects of retaining power in the 2025 election as public trust plummets.
Germany's 'traffic light coalition' looses public trust amid budget crisis
The Social Democrats (SPD) and the Free Democrats (FDP) both remained stable at 16 percent and 6 percent respectively. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 26, 2023

The Green Party's popularity with voters has fallen to its lowest in over five years, a poll showed, as Germany's coalition government grapples with a big hole in its budget.

A weekly poll conducted by the INSA Institute for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper showed on Sunday that 73 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the federal government.

The so-called traffic light coalition - named to reflect the three party colours - is scrambling to plug a $65 billion (€60 billion) budget gap after a court blocked the transfer of unused funds from the pandemic towards green initiatives and industry support.

The Greens, which include Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, are down one percentage point compared with the previous week, scoring 12 percent in the survey, which asks voters how they would vote in a snap election.

The Social Democrats (SPD) and the Free Democrats (FDP) both remained stable at 16 percent and 6 percent respectively.

RelatedGermany's industrial output falls more than expected in September
Recommended

Plummeting support

"The coalition falls to 34 percent, 18 percentage points less than in the 2021 federal election," said INSA's head Hermann Binkert. "At the moment it does not look like the SPD or the Greens will be able to lead the government after the 2025 general election."

The conservative opposition CDU/CSU remains the strongest scorer with an unchanged 30 percent, while the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) gained one percentage point reaching 22 percent.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday promised to finalise the 2024 budget by the end of this year, seeking to reassure citizens and investors that Europe's largest economy would not be derailed by the court ruling.

RelatedTwo-month low for Eurozone two-year bond yields as Fed remains dovish
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump