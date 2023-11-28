Turkish border forces have arrested 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities announced.

The suspects were nabbed by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province on Tuesday, which borders Greece, the governor's office said in a statement.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.