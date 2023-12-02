Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for a fresh beginning in bilateral relations with Greece, saying he will go to Athens with a "win-win approach".

"We will discuss both our bilateral relations and Türkiye-EU relations in order to make decisions worthy of the spirit of the new era," Erdogan said while speaking to journalists on Saturday, returning from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 climate summit.

"I hope a new era begins (between the two countries). We are trying to make more friends and less enemies."

Noting the proximity and intertwined history of the two nations, Erdogan said that nurturing animosities is not constructive.