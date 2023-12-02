TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye envisions new era in relations with Greece on upcoming visit
Noting that nurturing animosities is not constructive, Turkish President Erdogan hopes to usher in friendlier relations with Athens in his upcoming visit on December 7.
Türkiye envisions new era in relations with Greece on upcoming visit
Erdogan acknowledged existing differences between the two countries but highlighted the potential for collaboration on mutually beneficial subjects. / Photo: AA
December 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for a fresh beginning in bilateral relations with Greece, saying he will go to Athens with a "win-win approach".

"We will discuss both our bilateral relations and Türkiye-EU relations in order to make decisions worthy of the spirit of the new era," Erdogan said while speaking to journalists on Saturday, returning from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 climate summit.

"I hope a new era begins (between the two countries). We are trying to make more friends and less enemies."

Noting the proximity and intertwined history of the two nations, Erdogan said that nurturing animosities is not constructive.

RelatedGreece stresses benefits of better relations with Türkiye, noting differences
Recommended

Speaking about external influences, he said that the United States supplies military equipment to Greece while withholding similar support from Türkiye.

"Although we paid for them, F-16s are not given to us, while they continue to send F-16s and munitions to Greece. It does not mean we have to back down just because the United States is doing this. We will visit our neighbouring country, sit down, and talk," he said.

He acknowledged existing differences between the two countries but highlighted the potential for collaboration on mutually beneficial subjects.

The Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council will be held in Athens on December 7.

RelatedKeeping all channels open builds trust, respect between Türkiye, Greece: Altun
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan