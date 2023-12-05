TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's call on Israeli war crimes
Turkish President Erdogan criticises Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the war crimes of Israel, remarking that Türkiye's priority is to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.
President Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's call on Israeli war crimes
“Talks during the Organisation of Islamic Conference on Gaza were significant for a joint action to follow up further on the issue,” President Erdogan says. /Photo: AA / Others
December 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blasted what he called Israel’s “war crimes” and its “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

“Israel’s war crimes and its crimes against humanity in Gaza should not be left unanswered,” he said on Tuesday as he delivered his remarks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Qatar’s capital Doha.

Erdogan also said that Türkiye’s priority is to “ensure that a permanent ceasefire is implemented in Gaza and humanitarian aid is delivered without any interruption.”

He also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu jeopardises the region’s future and safety to extend his political life,” he said.

Recommended

The Turkish leader further praised Qatar and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for their actions for Gaza.

“Talks during the Organisation of Islamic Conference [Cooperation] on Gaza were significant for a joint action to follow up further on the issue,” he said, as he hailed “Qatar’s efforts to realise a humanitarian pause in Gaza.”

RelatedIsrael's lawless behaviour proves our concerns: President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan