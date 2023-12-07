While the Turkish economy is moving in the right direction, showing positive signs noted by credit rating agencies and other financial institutions, seeing the full impact of the nation’s monetary policy will require patience, the World Bank’s director for the country has emphasised.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the COP28 UN climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Humberto Lopez said the World Bank was not alone in its support for Türkiye’s economic course under the current conditions.

“If you look at the credit rating agencies, some of them have already moved Türkiye’s outlook from negative to neutral,” he said, pointing to a decision last week by the New York-based S&P, which revised the country’s credit outlook from stable to positive last week.

“Some of the investment funds like Deutsche Bank or JP Morgan are saying that next year is going to be very hot in the bond market in Türkiye,” Lopez added.

He also noted that the rate for credit default swaps in Türkiye is now below 350 basis points, indicating a major improvement in the perceived risk level of the country from a level of more than 550 six months ago.

As the economy stabilises, this will have the potential to attract more financing, the World Bank official said, adding:

“One of the beauties of this is that you can enter into a virtual circle. On the one hand, you have investment that is coming because the situation is becoming stabilised. On the other hand, as the resources are coming, it would be easier to stabilise the situation.”

“I am pretty sure that if things continue right their way, we are going to end up in this situation."

Interest rate hikes

However, Lopez also stressed the need for perseverance and patience for the impact of the monetary to fiscal policy measures taken to fully materialise.

As the Central Bank has been fighting high inflation by raising interest rates, he said, “We have reached a point probably where markets would start thinking that the increase in the interest rate is going to reach the limit.”

The bank has been raising its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, for six months from a low of 8.5%. Last month’s hike was 500 basis points, up to 40% from the previous 35%.

“What we need is to be perseverant to ensure that once the effect of the depreciations (of Turkish lira) goes to inflation, the monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to start seeing inflation coming down to numbers that are a little bit more acceptable,” he said.

Türkiye's annual inflation rose to 61.98% in November, the highest so far this year, according to official data released Monday. The figure accelerated from 61.36% in October.

On the bank’s forecast for inflation in Türkiye, he said: “We are expecting that inflation figures will be peaking in the middle of 2024 and then it will start declining. We are thinking the inflation will be between 35-40% by the end of 2024 and drop to around 15% in 2025.”

“Clearly, this is all subject to what is also happening in the global economy,” he added.