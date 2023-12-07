Two months into Israel's war on Gaza, many sectors in the country have failed to rebound from the impacts of the conflict, despite the government's efforts to prop up the economy.

Most sectors in Israel's economy experienced a downturn after Oct. 7, when Tel Aviv responded to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas with a relentless campaign of strikes and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The conflict has seen the Israeli shekel dip to its lowest exchange rate of 4.08 to the US dollar, only to rebound to pre-war levels, standing at 3.84 as of early November.

The rate later improved further to an average of 3.72 per dollar by the end of last month, largely due to an intervention by the Bank of Israel in exchange markets.

Tourism sector

Tourism in Israel witnessed a staggering 76 percent decline in October due to the conflict, which triggered a wave of flight cancellations to and from Tel Aviv.

According to the Israeli Bureau of Statistics, only around 89,700 tourists visited Israel in October, with the majority arriving before the war began.

This represents a year-on-year drop of over 370,000 foreign tourists, underscoring the severe impact that the sector suffered due to Hamas' surprise attack.

November’s tourism data, which is not yet available, is expected to reflect a substantial decline from October.

Aviation

Flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport, which serves the capital Tel Aviv, have dropped by some 80 percent since the war began, according to a report on the website Secret Flights.

While typically accommodating 500 flights daily, the airport saw only around 100 per day during the conflict until Nov. 10.

Efforts have been ongoing since Nov. 29 to persuade international airlines to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv, with Udi Bar-Oz, head of the National Airlines Company, leading talks with representatives of over 120 foreign carriers, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.