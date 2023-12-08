Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan answered the journalists' questions on his return flight from Greece following the 5th meeting of the Türkiye-Greece High Level Cooperation Council.

President Erdogan has said on Thursday, he believes a new era will start for Turkish-Greek relations after his visit to Athens, which was very positive.

"Türkiye, Greece have enough knowledge, experience, determination to resolve their issues amicably without need for intervention of 3rd parties," he said.

He added, the two country discussed bilateral relations, including trade and tourism, the Mediterranean and possible energy cooperation, and the situations in Palestine's Gaza.

In his visit, Turkish president met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Atina.

Eastern Mediterranean

Regarding the energy dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Erdogan emphasised the possibility of inclusive and fair sharing for regional countries.

Just as Türkiye has no design on anyone's rights, it also has a strong determination not to allow its rights to be violated, Erdogan stressed.

“In the Eastern Mediterranean, inclusive and fair sharing is possible. All we need to do is build the ground for it, create accurate roadmaps, and avoid giving opportunities to provocations,” he added.

Türkiye has consistently argued for a win-win approach to energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, resolving any differences through talks based on principles of just sharing and international law.

He also suggested enlarging the cooperation by including nuclear energy, tipping the scale toward exporting energy generated by the nuclear reactor planned to be built in Sinop, a northern province of Türkiye.

The Turkish leader underlined that tensions over energy in the Eastern Mediterranean will end up having their worst impact on Türkiye and Greece, both important countries in the region.

He emphasised the need for both nations to actively seek opportunities and create advantages that benefit their respective countries amid the ongoing challenges in the region.

Israeli state terrorism

Upon Gaza, he emphasised his full faith in victory of Palestine, which means triumph of world peace, restoration of commitment to human rights.

"It is necessary for (Israeli Premier) Netanyahu, his accomplices to get deterrent punishment as example for all perpetrators of genocide," he added.

"Just as (former Serbian President Slobodan) Milosevic was tried in the International Criminal Court, similarly Netanyahu, as well as all Israeli and non-Israeli politicians acting in concert with him, should be prosecuted for Gaza massacre,” he said.