Only US stands between massacre and ceasefire in Gaza: Turkish FM Fidan
US should no longer block any UN ceasefire resolutions, says Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, adding that other Western countries are also complicit in Israel's attacks.
"The way Western countries, which brag about their morals, are complicit in the Gaza massacre points towards the collapse of the current global system," Fidan said. / Photo: AA
December 14, 2023

Türkiye’s foreign minister has blasted the US for blocking UN resolutions for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has seen an intense Israeli air and ground offensive since the flare-up of conflict on October 7.

"Only the US stands between massacre and ceasefire in Gaza," said Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

"It should no longer block any UN ceasefire resolutions," he added, referring to the widely criticised US vetoes of two UN Security Council ceasefire resolutions in October and earlier this month.

The top diplomat also criticised other Western countries for "being complicit" in Israel's attacks.

"The way Western countries, which brag about their morals, are complicit in the Gaza massacre points towards the collapse of the current global system," he said.

But Fidan added that the tide is turning and "humanity is coming back to its senses" on Gaza.

"We have seen many countries, which were previously abstaining or (voting) against (ceasefire resolutions), have now decided to stand by Palestine," he said.

Two-state solution

Fidan added that "we are seeing some slow progress" on Gaza.

"Especially, many Western countries, which initially remained silent about Israel's massacre, now either vote in the affirmative or abstain from the board vote. In fact, this is a great achievement not only for the Palestinians but also for humanity," the foreign minister said.

Noting that Türkiye is speaking out about Gaza, also on behalf of all humanity, Fidan said, "In order for the massacre to stop as soon as possible, a ceasefire to be achieved, humanitarian aid to be allowed, and to prevent this tragedy from recurring, we should join the efforts for a two-state solution for the security of both Israel and Palestine."

"We emphasise our messages on this issue clearly and consistently to all our interlocutors," he added.

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in the wake of a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and over 50,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

