President Erdogan heads to Hungary for bilateral talks
Turkish and Hungarian presidents are set to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with expectations for signing various agreements.
The visit is focusing on cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, the defence industry, culture and energy. / Photo: AA
December 18, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has departed for Hungary to discuss bilateral relations between Türkiye and Hungary, as well as regional and global issues.

Monday's visit comes at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Erdogan and Orban will co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The leaders will also exchange views on current regional and global issues and various agreements are also expected to be signed between the two sides.

According to diplomatic sources, during Erdogan's visit, the two sides will be aiming to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries to the level of enhanced strategic partnership, and a document on this is expected to be signed by Erdogan and Orban.

Recommended

The visit is focusing on cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, the defence industry, culture and energy.

The opening ceremony of the Türkiye-Hungary Culture Year is also planned to be held.

