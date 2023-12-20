Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on his party's election success on Sunday.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan and Vucic discussed Türkiye-Serbia relations, as well as international and regional issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan told Vucic that strong relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead, it added.

Following Sunday's snap parliamentary election, Vucic declared victory after pollsters showed his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was on track to easily win.

According to the preliminary results for the Belgrade City Assembly, the SNS won 39.34 percent of the vote and 49 seats, and Serbia Against Violence coalition won 34.27 percent and 42 seats.