The unprecedented violence that has transformed large parts of Manipur in India’s Northeast into a state of unrest this year shows no signs of abating, even after nearly eight months.

This is in large part due to efforts by the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to simultaneously push its electoral and majoritarian interests over any sincere attempt to address the structural cause of this violence. This in turn leads to abdication of its constitutional obligation to uphold the rule of law and provide equal protection to its citizens across the divide.

The discord began on May 3 after the Manipur High Court directed the state government to submit a recommendation to the federal government on the demand of the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which would give them by way of affirmative action guaranteed quotas of government jobs and college admissions, among other benefıts.

This caused an uproar among tribal communities, who fear that extending ST status to the Meitei will amount to sidestepping and dissolving the protections that the tribes enjoy over employment, reservation in the legislatures and ownership of land.

The Meitei community constitutes the majority in Manipur, with around 53 percent of the state’s population. It controls 40 out of 60 Assembly seats and has enjoyed better access to employment and economic opportunities than the state’s ethnic minorities.

Statewide peaceful protests organised by various tribes, including the Naga and Kuki-Zomi, were met with violent retaliation. The Kuki-Zomi were selectively targeted.

This tribe has ties to ethnic groups in neighbouring Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh. The coup in Myanmar in 2021 spurred thousands of refugees to flee into Manipur, sparking fears among the Meitei of becoming outnumbered.

Once the violence erupted, at least 200 people were killed, more than 200 injured and 48,000 rendered homeless.

Government response

The state responded by suspending mobile internet services, deploying troops and declaring a “shoot-at-sight” order to “maintain public order and tranquillity.”

Over the past several months, blanket narratives like “illegal immigrants,” “encroachers” (over “reserved” and “protected” forest) and “Kuki narco-terrorists” were used to provide ex-post facto rationalisation by the powers-that-be and radicalised Meitei groups to selectively target the Kuki-Zomi and justify the violent reprisal.

These narratives are driven by a deep-seated xenophobia of the Kuki “others” who are sought to be either “annihilated”—as stated by Pramot Singh, the Meitei leader— at best, or reduced to second-class citizens at worst.

For instance, in April 2023, a state panel identified only 2,187 Kukis as illegal immigrants but mass hysteria was whipped up in the valley area as if they posed a grave demographic threat to the survival of the Meitei community who are cloistered within 10 percent of the state’s geographical area.

The aggressive narrative of the Kuki as illegal immigrants comes after the Bihari and Marwari “outsiders” were similarly targeted from the 1990s until recently.

The approach follows similar patterns witnessed in Assam and beyond where the Muslim minority have been targeted relentlessly. The indiscriminate targeting of Kuki, much like their Muslim counterparts in Assam or elsewhere, as ‘illegal immigrants’ and as the problematic ‘others’ is plausibly intended to simultaneously push BJP’s majoritarian agenda and consolidate its electoral support-base.

This violence has led to complete geographical and demographic separation as the Kuki and Meitei are cleared respectively from the valley and hill areas.

Since May, the violence has taken over 200 lives and caused extensive destruction of livelihood and property. Inwhat is largely seen as a state-sponsored violence, the minority Kuki tribal group bore the brunt of violence as 158 of them were killed, 360 churches and over 200 villages burned, and over 41,000 have been displaced.

The conspicuous failure of the state to provide overarching security despite massive deployment of over 60,000 central paramilitary forces since early May means that the dictum “might is right” continues to regulate chaotic inter-societal relations.

Despite the claims of Home Minister Amit Shah in the lower house of the Parliament in early August that the Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government cooperated in restoring normalcy, there is evidence to the contrary.

For example, the December 14 stealthy early morning security operations to collect and airlift the mortal remains of 60 Kuki from two Imphal hospitals (and four Meitei from Lamka) to fulfil the Supreme Court’s directive to immediately ensure dignified burial suggests that a “security dilemma” continues to loom large.

Failure to act