In pictures: Gaza mother in inconsolable grief after Israel kills siblings
Esma Zuhd's children, Jahan and Ahmed Nasser, were killed when Israel struck Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir Al Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza.
Esma Zuhd cries after her children, Jahan and Ahmed Nasser, were killed by Israel in an attack at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Deir Al-Balah / Photo: AA
December 30, 2023

Israeli military has killed two children of Esma Zuhd during its attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza, local authorities said.

Jahan and Ahmed Nasser have joined nearly 9,000 children who were slaughtered in the besieged enclave by Israeli warplanes, tanks and other artillery since October 7.

Here are the heart-rending scenes of the Palestinian mother saying her last goodbyes to her two innocent children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
