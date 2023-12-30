Israeli military has killed two children of Esma Zuhd during its attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza, local authorities said.

Jahan and Ahmed Nasser have joined nearly 9,000 children who were slaughtered in the besieged enclave by Israeli warplanes, tanks and other artillery since October 7.

Here are the heart-rending scenes of the Palestinian mother saying her last goodbyes to her two innocent children.