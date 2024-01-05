TÜRKİYE
Türkiye officially arrests 15 on charges of spying for Israel's Mossad
Suspects are charged of planning abductions and spying in Türkiye on behalf of Israel's powerful and notorious Mossad intelligence service.
Eight suspects, sources said, were also handed over to the provincial immigration department for deportation. / Photo: DHA Archive / Others
January 5, 2024

A Turkish court has decided to formally arrest 15 people and deport eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's notorious Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Türkiye, according to Anadolu Agency and state broadcaster TRT Haber.

The suspects, who were held during simultaneous operations in eight provinces and whose statements were taken by the police over the last four days, were presented in court after a health check, AA reported on Friday.

The arrests took place after an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor's office's Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

Of the suspects, 26 were referred to the on-duty magistrate's office with a request to be arrested for "political or military espionage." The judge's office granted the request for 15 suspects, and took the rest in judicial custody.

Eight suspects were also handed over to the provincial immigration department for deportation.

Turkish authorities, including intelligence, police, and counterterrorism units, had arrested the suspects for their role in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad earlier this week.

Simultaneous raids across 57 addresses in eight provinces had resulted in their capture.

During the searches, a large amount of foreign exchange, unlicensed guns, and digital materials were also confiscated.

Türkiye warns against Mossad operation

TRT Haber said that Mossad officials, who contacted the suspects on social media, accessed some people's information.

Türkiye has harshly criticised Israel for its indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza and ongoing bloodbath.

Turkish authorities have also warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it tried to target Hamas members outside of Palestinian territories, including in Türkiye. Türkiye, like many countries, views Hamas as a resistance group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
