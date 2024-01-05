A Turkish court has decided to formally arrest 15 people and deport eight others suspected of being linked to Israel's notorious Mossad intelligence service and of targeting Palestinians living in Türkiye, according to Anadolu Agency and state broadcaster TRT Haber.

The suspects, who were held during simultaneous operations in eight provinces and whose statements were taken by the police over the last four days, were presented in court after a health check, AA reported on Friday.

The arrests took place after an investigation by the Istanbul prosecutor's office's Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau, focusing on international espionage.

Of the suspects, 26 were referred to the on-duty magistrate's office with a request to be arrested for "political or military espionage." The judge's office granted the request for 15 suspects, and took the rest in judicial custody.

Eight suspects were also handed over to the provincial immigration department for deportation.

Turkish authorities, including intelligence, police, and counterterrorism units, had arrested the suspects for their role in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad earlier this week.