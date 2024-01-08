TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Türkiye and global rights groups condemn Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers.
Türkiye rescues 75 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
The migrants were taken to the provincial migration management directorate. / Photo: AA Archive
January 8, 2024

Türkiye rescued 75 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after Greek authorities pushed them back into Turkish territorial waters, authorities have said.

Coast guard units rescued 17 irregular migrants from two rubber boats off Datca district in Mugla province, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement late on Sunday.

Coast guard teams also rescued 58 irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum district of the province.

They were taken to the provincial migration management directorate.

Recommended

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.​​​​​​​

RelatedTürkiye rescues hundreds of irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan