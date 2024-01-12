TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence captures ringleader of PKK
Serhat Bal, codenamed Firat, who joined the rural ranks of the PKK terrorist organisation in 2012, was found to have been operating at a purportedly responsible level in Syria and Iraq, security sources say.
His location in a Middle Eastern country was determined by the security forces, and his activities were monitored by the Turkish intelligence for a long time, the sources added. / Photo: AA Archive
January 12, 2024

Turkish intelligence has captured a ringleader of the PKK terrorist organisation while he was preparing to flee Europe, security sources have said.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Serhat Bal, codenamed Firat, one of the so-called leaders of the PKK terrorist organisation, said the sources on Friday, on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

His location in a Middle Eastern country was determined by the security forces, and his activities were monitored by the Turkish intelligence for a long time, the sources added.

While he was attempting to escape from that country to Europe, the Turkish intelligence agency caught and brought him to Türkiye. He was arrested on charges of "membership in an armed terrorist organisation."

Bal, who joined the rural ranks of the PKK terrorist organization in 2012, was found to have been operating at a purportedly responsible level in Syria and Iraq.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
