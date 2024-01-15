Monday, January 15, 2024

1900 GMT — Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the high-intensify ground operation in northern Gaza has ended and the intensive phase of Israel's war in southern Gaza will also end soon.

"In the south of Gaza [the intensive phase] will end soon," Gallant said, without giving an exact timeline.

Gallant said the army will carry out low-intensified operations in northern Gaza, adding that Israeli forces are working to locate the remaining Hamas sites in the area.

The Israeli invasion has uprooted 85 percent of Gaza's population amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

1914 GMT — Hamas says two Israeli captives killed in bombardment on Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released a new video announcing the death of two Israeli captives who were taken to Gaza on October 7.

The video showed a woman hostage named as Noa Argamani, 26, revealing that two men she was held captive with had been killed. It was not clear when the video was taken.

Hamas had released another video on Sunday showing Argamani along with two hostages who were seen alive.

The pair — widely named in the media as Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38 — were the same men announced as having been killed in Monday's video.

In a statement released with Monday's video, Hamas said the two men were killed in "the Zionist army's bombing".

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari rejected Hamas' claim the hostages were killed by Israeli bombardment, but admitted "We know that we hit targets near the location where they were held" and an investigation is under way.

1900 GMT — Greece reiterates deep concern over situation in Gaza

Greece has reiterated its deep concern over the situation in Gaza and the escalation in the Red Sea, again pushing for a two-state solution as a way to help end the conflict.

"Greece has consistently and consistently supported the creation of an independent Palestinian state, which will coexist peacefully with Israel, within the internationally recognized borders, based on the pre-1967 borderline and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said alongside his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al Safadi in the Jordanian capital Amman, where he is paying an official visit.

Adding that Athens is increasingly concerned over the loss of civilian life and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and escalation in the West Bank, at the Lebanese-Israeli border, and the Red Sea as a spillover of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, he added: “Greece believes that it is time to start a serious discussion for the day after (the conflict), in order to be able to open a political prospect for peace in the region.”

1820 GMT — Palestinians will govern Gaza after war: Israel defence minister

Palestinians will govern Gaza after the war with Israel ends, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Palestinians live in Gaza and therefore Palestinians will govern it in the future. The future Gaza government must grow out of Gaza," Gallant said at a press conference.

"At the end of the war there won't be a military threat from Gaza. Hamas won't be able to rule and function as a military force in Gaza."

He said the future government would be a "civilian alternative" but insisted that Israeli forces would have the "freedom of operation" in a way aimed at protecting Israeli citizens.

1740 GMT — UN chief warns of escalating spillover of Israeli war on Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza, as the fighting between Israel and Hamas passed the 100-day milestone.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed. To facilitate the release of the hostages. To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation," Guterres said at a press briefing in New York.

With aid deliveries struggling to get through to a "traumatized people," Gaza now faces "the long shadow of starvation."

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Guterres said.

The UN leader also warned about what he said was an escalating spillover of the conflict, including across the Lebanon-Israeli border. "This risks triggering a broader escalation... and profoundly affecting regional stability," he said.

1716 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu ‘unfit’ to run Gaza war: opposition leader

The Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unfit to run the Gaza war, opposition leader Yair Lapid said.

"The State of Israel needs change now, and there is no possibility of waiting any longer," Lapid said on X.

"This government does not know how to manage a war, and it is pushing us into a deep economic crisis that hurts every citizen’s pocket and has landed us in The Hague,” he added.

South Africa has filed a lawsuit before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians in Gaza during its deadly military offensive. It also requested provisional measures from the court to protect the Palestinian people, including by calling upon Israel to immediately halt its military attacks.

“This government is not fit to manage the war, and Netanyahu is not fit to run the country,” Lapid said.

The opposition leader said that his party is ready to vote in favour of an alternative government to be led by another prime minister.

Calls have grown for holding fresh elections in Israel amid criticism of Netanyahu over his failure to acknowledge responsibility for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

1654 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they will target US ships

The Yemeni Houthi movement will expand its targets to include U.S. ships, an official from the Iran-allied group told Al Jazeera.

Nasruldeen Amer, a spokesperson for the Houthis, said the United States was "on the verge of losing its maritime security".

1644 GMT — Italy offers Lebanon support to mediate with Israel

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered Lebanon her support to mediate between the country and Israel, her office said.

In a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati​​​​​​​, Meloni spoke about how to boost ongoing mediation efforts between Lebanon and Israel, underscoring Italy’s full commitment to work with all stakeholders involved.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that Italy is fully committed to Lebanon’s stability,” her office said in a statement.

The pair also agreed on the need to avoid any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, where the war has been going on for more than 100 days.

"The two leaders also agreed to keep on coordinating (decisions) on the evolution of the crisis," her office also said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces on Monday in the latest sign of escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

1503 GMT — Israel must know there are limits to right to self-defence: Ex-Austrian president

Israel must know there are limits to its right to self-defence, a former Austrian president said, referring to Tel Aviv's military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians and reduced almost the entire enclave to rubble.

“Israel naturally has the right to defend itself after Hamas's gigantic and unforgivable crimes on Oct. 7, 2023, but there are also limits and international law that must be observed for the self-defence,” Heinz Fischer told the state-run Austria Press Agency.

"A Palestinian mother weeps for her killed child just as much as an Israeli mother weeps for hers. When I think about it, I think that the United Nations is right when it calls for compliance with international law and human rights. Especially when people, namely the civilian population, cannot flee Gaza," he added.

Fischer said Austria's voting against the UN resolution for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in mid-December was a mistake.

1500 GMT — Missile strikes a US-owned vessel off Yemen

A missile fired from Yemen struck a US-owned ship in the Gulf of Aden, private security firms told The Associated Press.

Ambrey and Dryad Global identified the vessel as the Eagle Gibraltar, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier. The ship is owned by Eagle Bulk, a Stamford, Connecticut-based firm traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Yemeni Houthi group says it attacked US-owned ship off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden with a number of naval rockets

1454 GMT — 3 Palestinian killed, 9 injured in Israeli military raid in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were killed and nine others injured in Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman sustained injuries during the army's gunfire in the town of Dura, southwest of Hebron city, and later succumbed to their wounds.

Nine other people were injured in the raid, the statement said.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli military forces conducted the raid in the town, leading to clashes with local residents.

The state-run Palestine Television station also reported that a member of the Palestinian security forces was killed by Israeli army fire at a military checkpoint east of Tulkarm city in the northern West Bank.

1415 GMT — 1 killed in car-ramming, stabbing incident in central Israel

An Israeli was killed in a car-ramming and stabbing incident in the central city of Ra'anana, according to local media.

A woman was injured and later succumbed to her wounds in the incident, according to Israeli Channel 12.

Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom said 18 people were injured in the incident, including three seriously.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper had earlier put the number of casualties in the incident at 19 before revising it to nine.

1404 GMT — Israel cabinet passes amended budget adding $15B for war

Israel's cabinet has passed an amended 2024 state budget adding $15B of extra spending, after three months of war with Palestinian group Hamas, the Finance Ministry said.

The extra funding includes money for defence and compensation for those impacted by the war, along with higher allocations for healthcare, police, welfare and education.

1219 GMT — Iran seeks diplomatic end to Israeli war on Gaza

The United States cannot call for restraint while supporting Israel's war in Gaza, Iran's foreign minister said, while calling for a diplomatic solution to the war in the enclave.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a televised joint press conference with his Indian counterpart in Tehran, called on US officials "not to tie the security and national interests of the US to the fate of Israel's prime minister who is falling".

1208 GMT — Israeli civilian mistakenly killed by army fire at Gaza border: Report

An Israeli civilian was mistakenly killed by army forces after crossing the border with Gaza, Israeli media outlet Haaretz has reported.

The newspaper said the incident took place on Oct. 23, two weeks after Israeli attacks on Gaza.

It cited that a 29-year-old Israeli, who was identified as Aviahu Mori, left his home and crossed the Gaza border on foot for half a kilometre before he was hit by Israeli army fire.

His family reported his absence to the police four days after his disappearance.

Mori "bypassed the military forces in the Nahal Oz (settlement), crossed the (border) fence and walked unhindered for a distance of about half a kilometre into Gaza," Haaretz said.

“When he decided to retreat and approach the fence, he was mistakenly identified as a terrorist and killed in a drone strike,” it added.

Multiple reports emerged of the killing of Israeli hostages and soldiers by army fire in Gaza.

1141 GMT — Hezbollah, Israel trade fire across Lebanon border amid escalation

Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces in the latest sign of escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted with missiles a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Metula barracks, resulting in direct hits.

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Lebanese towns near the border, including Adaisseh, Alma Al Shaab, and Jebbayn, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Artillery shelling also targeted El Hamames Hill and Marjayoun Plain in southern Lebanon.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

1131 GMT — 25 university students among 55 Palestinians detained by Israeli army in West Bank raids