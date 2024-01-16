Turkish defence firm Havelsan developed the country’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant specialising in natural language processing, scheduled to be made public on February 1.

The AI-based assistant runs on the “indigenous GPT model,” or Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, a ground-breaking natural language processing model. It is trained on diverse data to deliver a wide range of text-based tasks, or depending on the version, it can process and understand multimedia.

Osman Kavaf, the product engineer for Information and Communication Technologies at Havelsan, told Anadolu Agency that the firm is conducting different projects on AI, developing specific algorithms on text and multimedia.

Havelsan mostly proceeded on a project basis and started working on GPT models a year ago in anticipation of US-based OpenAI’s model, ChatGPT, Kavaf said.

He said the first version of the GPT model is ready, and the name chosen for the model, MAIN, is an abbreviation for Multifunctional Artificial Intelligence Network.

The assistant's feature of natural language processing, or NLP, refers to a computer’s ability to use and understand spoken and or written language akin to a human.

“We, as Havelsan, agreed to take steps to ensure data security, especially considering the needs of public and military institutions, and we followed through with the project, as the first version of our indigenous GPT model is planned to be launched on February 1,” he added.

Features of the indigenous model

The GPT model developed has the basic features of all models available for access, one of which is summarisation, according to Kavaf.