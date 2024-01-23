TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence chief, Iraqi officials discuss fight against terrorism
The sides also held talks on the situation in Palestine's Gaza and its implications for neighbouring countries.
National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin (left) discussed various issues such as counter-terrorism with Iraqi officals.  / Photo: AA Archive
January 23, 2024

The head of Türkiye’s national intelligence and high-level Iraqi officials have discussed the joint fight against terrorism in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, said security sources on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues such as counter-terrorism efforts, the threat of the PKK terrorist group, potential joint actions against the PKK, security cooperation, as well as the continuation of collaboration in the fight against the Daesh terror group, said the sources.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project

The meetings also addressed the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project as an area of security and economic cooperation.

With its 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) railway and road network, the Türkiye-Iraq Development Road Project is expected to connect Iraq’s planned Grand Al Faw Port in the Gulf to Türkiye.

The estimated cost of the project is $17 billion, with completion of the first phase scheduled for 2028. The project is planned to be completed in three stages – 2028, 2033, and 2050 – and to open up Iraq to the world through Türkiye.

The two sides also discussed the Gaza conflict and implications for Iraq and neighbouring countries of the ongoing war.

Israel has pounded Palestine's Gaza after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, killing at least 25,490 Palestinians and injuring 63,354. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

During his visit to Iraq, Kalin also held discussions with representatives of Shia and Sunni groups, as well as representatives of Turkmen community.

