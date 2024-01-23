The head of Türkiye’s national intelligence and high-level Iraqi officials have discussed the joint fight against terrorism in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, said security sources on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues such as counter-terrorism efforts, the threat of the PKK terrorist group, potential joint actions against the PKK, security cooperation, as well as the continuation of collaboration in the fight against the Daesh terror group, said the sources.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

