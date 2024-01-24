TÜRKİYE
Sweden, NATO members welcome Turkish endorsement of Stockholm's accession
Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on Sweden's entry into the alliance, which is anticipated to improve bloc's security.
Türkiye was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns. / Photo: AA Archive
January 24, 2024

Sweden, as well as NATO members US, Germany and Belgium, have welcomed the Turkish parliament’s approval of a bill on Sweden's accession to the alliance.

"Now we look forward to (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signing the ratification document. Sweden will be a reliable, solidary and committed NATO member," Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom wrote on X on Tuesday.

The US welcomed Türkiye's endorsement as a matter that has been an "important priority" for President Joe Biden.

"Sweden is a strong, capable defense partner whose membership in NATO will make the US and the Alliance safer and stronger," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also lauded the Turkish parliament's decision as "important and correct," expressing that it strengthens the alliance.

"It is now high time for Hungary to conclude the remaining steps so that we can welcome our Swedish friends to the Alliance," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib echoed these sentiments, saying: "European security is a collective effort. With Sweden in NATO, Europe will become safer and our Alliance stronger.”

Recommended

US F-16 sales to Türkiye

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly ratified Sweden's membership in a 287 to 55 vote. Hungary is now the only NATO member state that has not signed off on Sweden's entry into the alliance.

Finland and Sweden – both Nordic countries close to or bordering Russia – applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Türkiye approved Finland's membership in the alliance in March but said it was waiting for Sweden to abide by a June 2022 trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's security concerns.

Key lawmakers in the US Congress have tied the F-16 sale to Türkiye with Sweden and Finland's NATO bids after the two Nordic countries launched their membership bids.

Asked when the US State Department will move forward with the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, its spokesperson told Türkiye's Anadolu news agency that “President Biden has long been clear that he supports modernising Türkiye’s F-16 fleet, which is an investment in NATO interoperability.”

“This proposed sale will support the national security interests of the United States, Türkiye and all NATO Allies,” the spokesperson added.

SOURCE:AA
