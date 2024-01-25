The Turkish Parliament's waste recovery initiatives have successfully averted 17 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions while conserving 4 billion tonnes of water and saving 530,000 kilowatt-hours of energy last year.

Data from the parliament's general secretariat revealed that the parliament recycled 105 tonnes of paper, 2 tonnes of plastic, 3 tonnes of glass, 1,000 kilograms of metal, 600 kilograms of organic waste, 4,250 litres of vegetable oil waste and 1,500 litres of waste motor oil last year.

The cutting of 1,768 trees was prevented last year, by recycling 105 tonnes of paper, the data shows. Through recycling 2 tonnes of plastic, 33 barrels of oil were saved.

The recycling of 3 tonnes of glass in Parliament saw the conservation of 3.6 tonnes of raw materials, while the recycling of 1,000 kilograms of metal resulted in the preservation of 1.3 tonnes of raw materials.

By recycling 1,500 liters of waste engine oil, 1,093 liters of mineral oil were recovered.