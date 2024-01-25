TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to make maximum efforts to finalise lawsuit against Israel: Erdogan
During the phone call with the South African president, Erdogan has stressed that Türkiye will ensure Israel, which committed crimes against humanity and crime of genocide against Palestinians, receives the punishment it deserves.
January 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has had a phone call with President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the call, the Israeli attacks on Palestine, bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Republic of South Africa, regional and global issues were discussed.

President Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice to punish the crime of genocide committed against the oppressed Palestinian people.

During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye will make maximum efforts to finalise this just lawsuit in accordance with international law and human rights and to ensure that Israel, which committed crimes against humanity, receives the punishment it deserves.

The ICJ heard arguments from South Africa and Israel on January 11 and 12, and is set to deliver its verdict on emergency measures on Friday.

Johannesburg had requested the ICJ to rule on interim measures, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Palestine's Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced people return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance.

The situation in Palestine's Gaza

Israel has pounded the besieged city since a cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas last October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

About 85% of Palestinians have since been displaced, all of them are food insecure and the health system is collapsing. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of the aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.

The people of Gaza not only risk being killed or injured by relentless bombardments, but they also run a growing chance of contracting infectious diseases, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

