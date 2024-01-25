WORLD
Thousands in India flock to recruitment centre for Israel jobs despite war
Despite the security risks posed by Israel's war on Gaza, thousands of Indian hopefuls sought job interviews in Uttar Pradesh for employment in Israel that they hope will pay better than at home and help their families out of poverty.
There are around 13 million Indians working abroad as labourers, professionals and experts, according to government data released last year. / Photo: AP
January 25, 2024

Thousands of Indians flocked to a recruitment centre for jobs that would take them to Israel despite the three-month of Israeli war on Gaza that is devastating the Palestinian enclave and threatening to ignite the wider Middle East.

Many among the crowd of men, mostly skilled construction workers and labourers, said on Thursday they would take their chances in a country embroiled in war as they are struggling to find jobs in India, where unemployment remains high despite a swelling economy.

Anoop Singh, a college graduate and construction worker, was told he would make about $1,600 a month if he was selected to go to Israel — significantly more than the $360 to $420 he could get as a monthly wage for the same work in India.

"That's why I have applied to go to Israel," he said as he waited at the centre in Lucknow, the capital of India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, for his job interview.

The men said they had heard media reports that Israel is facing a labour shortage after barring tens of thousands of Palestinian workers following Hamas' deadly October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

India, where the gross domestic product is about $2,400 per capital annually, seems willing to step in to fill some of that gap.

The states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have advertised for around 10,000 positions each for construction workers in Israel. Uttar Pradesh has finalized a list of 16,000 to send to Israel next month for a final selection, the state labour minister Anil Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar said the federal government's screening centre in Lucknow was in response to Israel's request for labourers.

The week-long recruitment drive began on Tuesday, with a 15-member Israeli team overseeing the process and expecting to fill over 5,000 positions for masons, carpenters and other construction workers in Israel.

High unemployment

The recruitment drive for Israel has also cast a light on the chinks in India’s growth story, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has focused on investing in big-ticket infrastructure projects to woo businesses and foreign investors.

On one hand, India’s large economy is one of the world’s fastest growing and seen as a bright spot amid a recent global downturn.

But joblessness remains a concern as India last year became the world's most populous. After a rise in salaried jobs in the last two decades, the pace of regular wage jobs has stagnated since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic and an overall growth slowdown, according to the State of Working India report by Azim Premji University.

The report says that while unemployment is falling, it is still high — above 15 percent for university graduates of all ages and around 42 percent for graduates under 25.

New Delhi and Tel Aviv last year inked an agreement that would allow 40,000 Indians to work in the fields of construction and nursing in Israel. According to 2022 data from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, there are nearly 13,000 Indian workers there.

