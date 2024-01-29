Ryanair has told Boeing that if any US customers refuse to take delivery of 737 MAX 10 aircraft, that it would buy them "at the right price," executives said.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, already has 150 firm orders for the MAX 10, the largest jet in the 737 family, and options for 150 more, with the first deliveries due in 2027.

It said it expects the jet to be certified by the end of the year and flying early next year despite the Federal Aviation Administration's now-lifted grounding of MAX 9 jets following the mid-air blowout of a cabin panel on a new Alaska Airlines plane.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, whose carrier has ordered 277 MAX 10 jets with options for another 200, said last week his airline would build a new fleet plan that does not include the model, which had already been mired in regulatory and delivery delays before the Alaska Airlines incident.

Related Boeing faces new headwinds following recent mid-air scare

"We have told them if some of these American airlines don't want to take the MAX 10 aircraft, Ryanair will take those aircraft," Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a presentation on Monday on the airline's quarterly results.

He described the MAX 10 as "transformational" and said Boeing would always make great aircraft "but quality does need to be improved."