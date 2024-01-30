"Preserving calm in the Black Sea and preventing initiatives that could endanger it are among our fundamental priorities as the implementer of the Montreux Convention," Fidan added.

Expressing satisfaction with the agreement between Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania to establish a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), Fidan highlighted this as an example of regional security cooperation.

He underscored that Türkiye views this initiative not only as a demonstration of regional ownership but also as a step in line with the spirit of alliance.