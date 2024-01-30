TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye reiterates dedication to Montreux Convention provisions
The Turkish top diplomat asserts that Türkiye will implement the Montreux Convention to the letter, firmly rejecting any discussion or consideration of the matter.
Türkiye reiterates dedication to Montreux Convention provisions
Hakan Fidan spoke in Sofia at a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel. / Photo: AA
January 30, 2024

Turkish foreign minister has emphasised the country's unwavering commitment to the provisions of the 1936 Montreux Convention that regulates the passage of ships through the Turkish Straits.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel in Sofia on Tuesday, Hakan Fidan said, "We will continue to implement the Montreux Convention to the letter," adding that discussing this issue is out of the question.

Recommended

"Preserving calm in the Black Sea and preventing initiatives that could endanger it are among our fundamental priorities as the implementer of the Montreux Convention," Fidan added.

Expressing satisfaction with the agreement between Türkiye, Bulgaria, and Romania to establish a Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), Fidan highlighted this as an example of regional security cooperation.

He underscored that Türkiye views this initiative not only as a demonstration of regional ownership but also as a step in line with the spirit of alliance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan