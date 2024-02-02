The Turkish president and Swedish prime minister discussed bilateral relations and regional and global matters, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate has said.

In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ulf Kristersson exchanged views on “Sweden's NATO accession process, the fight against terrorism, Türkiye-Sweden relations, as well as regional and global matters,” the directorate said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan told the Swedish leader that Ankara believes that Stockholm will fulfil its obligations arising from the tripartite memorandum in line with the spirit of alliance following its accession to NATO.

“Stressing the importance of Sweden providing the necessary support to Türkiye in its fight against terrorism, President Erdogan pointed out that the two countries should begin to implement the Security Cooperation Mechanism,” the statement added.

Sweden's NATO bid

The law passed by the Turkish parliament approving Sweden's NATO membership was published in Türkiye’s Official Gazette on January 25, finalising the ratification, the country's Communications Directorate said.