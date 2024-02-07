Turkish troops serving in NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) continue to patrol the border region between Kosovo and Serbia to ensure security.

Photos of their patrolling activity were shared on KFOR's social media account.

The post emphasised that KFOR continues to fully implement its mandate to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo.

KFOR increased its presence and patrol activities in the region following the latest tensions between the government in Pristina and local Serbs.

KFOR troops deployed in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, following a decision by the UN Security Council to ensure security and stability.