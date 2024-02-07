TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister meets Libyan premier in Tripoli
The meeting addressed cooperation between the two nations, and included discussions on political and economic matters.
During the meeting, Dbeibah expressed his appreciation for Ankara's "supportive position towards stability in Libya"./ Photo: AA
February 7, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Abdulhamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Government of National Unity of Libya, in the North African country's capital Tripoli.

During the meeting, Dbeibah expressed his appreciation for Ankara's "supportive position towards stability in Libya and its role in endorsing international efforts for holding elections," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The meeting addressed cooperation between the two nations, and included discussions on political and economic matters, according to a statement from the Hakomitna platform, affiliated with the Libyan Government of National Unity.

The statement also said Fidan's visit primarily focused on issues of common importance, including "support for international efforts regarding the situation in Gaza and holding elections in Libya."

Fidan later held a separate meeting with Mohammed Al Manfi, head of the Libyan Presidential Council, following talks with Mohammed Muftah Takala, president of the High Council of State of Libya.

"Hakan Fidan met with Abdullah Al Lafi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Council of Libya," it added.

Earlier in the day, Fidan had visited the Turkish Armed Forces' Libya Task Command in Tripoli.

SOURCE:AA
