In a recent social media statement, Fahrettin Altun, the Communications Director of Türkiye, condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing them of perpetrating cultural genocide by systematically erasing Palestinian heritage from the region.

Altun's words on Friday echoed a growing sentiment of concern over the erasure of the centuries-old history and identity of Palestinians.

He underscored the profound significance of archives, libraries, museums, and mosques as repositories of national memory for any people, emphasising their intrinsic value to cultural preservation. "Destroying them is nothing short of barbarism," he said.

Altun sharply criticised the Israeli leadership for openly articulating their intent to displace Palestinian civilians from Gaza forcibly.

He condemned Israel's genocidal rhetoric and conduct of war, asserting that such actions are not merely directed against individuals but are aimed at undermining the very essence of Palestinian identity and culture itself.

The director reiterated his call for the international community, particularly the Western intellectual community, to conscience and urged them to stand against such blatant disregard for cultural heritage and human rights.

Resilient spirit 'remains unbroken'

Despite the relentless assault on Palestine's cultural legacy, Altun asserted that the spirit of Palestinian resilience remains unbroken.