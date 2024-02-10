TÜRKİYE
Dozens suspects arrested following Istanbul Courthouse attack
Turkish police arrest 14 suspects over "aggravated murder," and 33 for being member of armed terror group, after the terrorist attack at Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse killing a woman and injuring six people.
Two terrorists, who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse, were killed by Turkish police. / Photo: AA
February 10, 2024

Türkiye's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc has said that 54 suspects were arrested following an investigation regarding an armed attack earlier this week by the DHKP/C terror organisation at the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse.

Fourteen suspects were charged with "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order" and "aggravated murder," 33 were arrested for "membership in an armed terrorist organisation" and one was arrested for "aiding the organisation," he wrote on X, on Friday.

Tunc said five of six suspects found to have made provocative posts on social media after the attack were arrested.

And a brother of one of the attackers, who was on trial in the 13th High Criminal Court at the time of the assault, was also involved in the attack, was arrested for "attempting to overthrow the constitutional order."

"We will continue our fight with determination against all terrorist organisations that want to disrupt the peace of our country and our nation," said Tunc.

Two terrorists who opened fire at the police checkpoint on February 6 in front of the Istanbul Caglayan Courthouse were killed. One woman was killed and six people, including three police officers, were injured.

