TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's goal is to attain complete energy independence: President Erdogan
"We are determined and courageously implementing initiatives that will guarantee Türkiye’s energy security,” says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his speech in Türkiye’s Black Sea province Zonguldak.
Türkiye's goal is to attain complete energy independence: President Erdogan
"We aim for the daily oil production in Gabar to reach 100,000 barrels by the end of the year 2024,” he added. / Photo: AA
February 10, 2024

Türkiye's main goal is to attain “complete energy independence,” Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our main goal is to achieve complete independence in energy. We are determined and courageously implementing initiatives that will guarantee Türkiye’s energy security,” said Erdogan during his speech on Saturday in a meeting organised in Türkiye’s Black Sea province Zonguldak.

Erdogan further said the daily production of oil well in Gabar mountain, located in Türkiye’s southeastern province Sirnak, has exceeded 35,000 barrels as of today.

"We aim for the daily oil production in Gabar to reach 100,000 barrels by the end of the year 2024,” he added.

Recommended

Erdogan also expressed hope to announce new good news in the upcoming period regarding oil, mining, and natural gas, adding: "We will never allow the prevention of Türkiye’s utilisation of its underground and above-ground resources again."

Since 2020, Türkiye has boosted efforts for oil and gas exploration, and these efforts have resulted in newly discovered reserves in the southeastern Gabar region. The record levels of oil production that the new reserves have contributed to have brought the country closer to its goal of achieving energy independence.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan