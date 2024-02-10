Türkiye's main goal is to attain “complete energy independence,” Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Our main goal is to achieve complete independence in energy. We are determined and courageously implementing initiatives that will guarantee Türkiye’s energy security,” said Erdogan during his speech on Saturday in a meeting organised in Türkiye’s Black Sea province Zonguldak.

Erdogan further said the daily production of oil well in Gabar mountain, located in Türkiye’s southeastern province Sirnak, has exceeded 35,000 barrels as of today.

"We aim for the daily oil production in Gabar to reach 100,000 barrels by the end of the year 2024,” he added.