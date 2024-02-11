TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
No obstacle to F-16 sale to Türkiye as review period in US Congress ends
The 15-day review and objection period in the US Congress ends with no obstacle to the start of the sale among relevant institutions under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA).
No obstacle to F-16 sale to Türkiye as review period in US Congress ends
The US State Department approved on January 27 the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 11, 2024

An important stage regarding the sale of F-16s from the US to Türkiye passed, as the review and objection process in the Congress was overcome.

In the 15-day review and objection process that began after the official notification sent to Congress by the US State Department on January 26, the only objection presented to the Senate on Saturday was by Kentucky senator, Rand Paul.

While Paul's proposal was referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, no action was taken on the proposal there.

Thus, after the official notification from the US administration, the 15-day period in Congress ended Saturday night, and there is no obstacle to the start of the process related to the sale among relevant institutions under the US Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

'Türkiye's F-16 fleet is critical to NATO's strenght'

Recommended

"Congress’s decision this week to approve Türkiye’s acquisition of 40 new and 79 upgraded F-16 aircraft is a great step forward. Türkiye’s F-16 fleet is critical to NATO’s strength, ensuring future interoperability among Allies,” said US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry L. Flake, about the recent development on F-16 sale to Türkiye.

This period is specified as 15 days for NATO member countries, and 30 days for non-NATO member countries, according to the AECA law.

The US State Department approved on January 27 the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress. The approval came after Türkiye ratified Sweden’s NATO membership.

Türkiye made a request to the US in October 2021 to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft, as well as 79 modernisation kits to upgrade its remaining aircraft.

RelatedTurkish parliament approves Sweden's accession to NATO
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan