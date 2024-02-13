Tuesday, February 13, 2024

1929 GMT — Israel's planned military push into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the last bastion of refuge for more than a million Palestinians, "could lead to a slaughter," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has warned.

"The international community has been warning against the dangerous consequences of any ground invasion in Rafah. The Government of Israel cannot continue to ignore these calls," Griffiths said in a statement.

"Military operations in Rafah could lead to a slaughter in Gaza," he added.



1835 GMT — Israel blocks flour shipment to Gaza

Israel’s far-right finance minister has confirmed that he is blocking a massive shipment of flour to Gaza because the supplies are destined for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

In a post on X, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused UNRWA of cooperating with Hamas. He said he is working with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to find an "alternative distribution mechanism that won’t reach the hands of Hamas."

UNRWA’s director, Philippe Lazzarini, said on Friday that the convoy of food donated by Türkiye has been held up by Israeli authorities in an Israeli port for weeks. The agency says the shipment includes rice, flour, chickpeas, sugar, and cooking oil. It's enough to feed 1.1 million people for one month.

1741 GMT — Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon, the military has confirmed.

Israeli Army Radio said the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

An investigation was launched into the incident. Lebanese group Hezbollah earlier said that it had seized a Skylark drone “in good operational condition.''

1733 GMT — 162 school buildings directly hit by Israel in Gaza: UN

A UN spokesman has said that more than 160 school buildings have so far been hit in Gaza, where Israeli attacks continue.

"Humanitarian colleagues working on education have analysed satellite images to assess damage to schools across Gaza.

"Their assessment found that 162 school buildings have been directly hit, representing nearly 30 percent of the total 563 school buildings in Gaza," Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. At least 26 of these buildings have been destroyed, he added.

"Some 175,000 students and more than 6,500 teachers have had their schools directly hit in hostilities. At least 55 percent of schools in Gaza will require either full reconstruction or major rehabilitation," Dujarric said.

1709 GMT — Yemen Houthi leader: No ships linked to Israel passed over the past week

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis has said that the group had been able to prevent Israeli-linked ships from passing through the Gulf of Aden over the past week.

"This is a real victory," Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

1645 GMT — Only Gaza ceasefire will end Lebanon border hostilities: Hezbollah

Hezbollah's chief has said ending the Gaza war was key to halting hostilities on the Lebanon frontier, and accused foreign efforts to end the cross-border violence of serving Israeli interests.

"When the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire, the fire will also stop in the south" of Lebanon, Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address, but warned: "If they (Israel) broaden the confrontation, we will do the same."

"Let nobody think Lebanon is weak and afraid, or that they can impose conditions" including over the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters, Nasrallah added. He warned that if Israel decided to wage war on Lebanon, those displaced from northern Israel "will not return" and Israeli officials should "prepare shelters, hotels, schools and tents for two million people" who would be displaced.

1604 GMT — UN chief warns Rafah offensive by Israel would be 'devastating'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern about a possible Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza - home to more than one million residents seeking refuge from the war.

"My sincere hope is that the negotiations for the release of hostages and some form of cessation of hostilities to be successful to avoid all-out offensive over Rafah where the core of the humanitarian system is located and that would have devastating consequences," Guterres told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting.

"I am particularly worried with the deteriorating conditions and security for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza. "There is a breakdown in public order. At the same time, we have restrictions imposed by Israel that are not improved and limit humanitarian distribution," said Guterres.

1522 GMT — 'Nowhere to go': UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns of humanitarian crisis if Israel attacks Rafah

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has expressed concern for civilians over a possible Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

"The question is, where will the civilians go?" Philippe Lazzari ni told reporters after meeting member states at the UN in Geneva.

"There is absolutely no safe place in Rafah anymore. The fear is that the number of people killed and injured might again significantly increase."

1357 GMT — Israel takes steps to block UN agency for Palestinian refugees' work in occupiedJerusalem

Israel has launched steps to stop the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) from operating in the occupied East Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf on Monday wrote a letter to the director of the Israel Land Authority to evict UNRWA from any so-called state land in Jerusalem.

He ordered to "immediately halt" any agreements between the agency and the land authority.

1352 GMT — South Africa files urgent request at ICJ against Israel's Rafah offensive

South Africa has said it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights.

"In a request submitted to the court on February 12, the South African government said it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction," a statement issued by South Africa's presidency said.

"This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court's Order of Jan. 26," it added.

1329 GMT — No prospects for rapid stabilization in Gaza due to Israel’s ‘uncompromising attitude’: Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said there are no prospects for a quick stabilisation of the situation in Gaza due to the “uncompromising attitude” of Israel.

"Taking into account the uncompromising attitude of the Israeli leadership to continue the military action in Gaza, now extending it to Rafah, we do not see prospects for a quick stabilisation of the situation in this sector," Lavrov said during a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on the Middle East.

Expressing that it is nevertheless necessary to create conditions for "reliable sustainable settlement" in Gaza, while also achieving a ceasefire, Lavrov said Russia drew attention to its initiative in the UN Security Council to consult with regional countries to "harmonise their approaches in support of the creation of a Palestinian state."

1242 GMT — UNRWA funding freezes risk 'aiding' deaths in Gaza: Saudi official

Freezing funds to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees risk "aiding" the deaths of civilians in Gaza, the head of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian agency has said.

"If you have close to two million people living in a small place... and then the funding for the food and for the health basics is stopped, basically you are calling for them to live in, actually, disaster and also aiding in their death," said Dr Abdullah al Rabeeah, head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

1222 GMT — UN would not cooperate with any forced Rafah evacuation: OCHA

The UN humanitarian office has not received any communication from Israel of a plan to evacuate Gaza's Rafah area either alone or jointly and would not participate in any forced evacuation even if it did, a spokesperson has said.

"We have not received any official communication from Israeli officials," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for OCHA said.

"Regardless, the UN does not participate in forced, non-voluntary evacuations. There is no plan at this time to facilitate the evacuation of civilians," he added.

1138 GMT — CIA, Mossad chiefs, Qatar PM meet Egyptians on Gaza truce

CIA director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Egyptian officials in Cairo "to discuss a truce in Gaza", Egyptian media has reported.

Al Qahera News reported the "quartet meeting" as international pressure grows for a truce between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli spy agency said it was evaluating Hamas's response to a proposed deal to halt fighting in Gaza, where more than 28,000 people have been killed.

1228 GMT — Two journalists severely wounded in Gaza strike: Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera has said two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

Reporter Ismail Abu Omar's life is at risk after having his right leg amputated, while cameraman Ahmad Matar has suffered multiple wounds and severe bleeding, the Qatar-based broadcaster said quoting an emergency physician.

1211 GMT — Dismantling UN agency for Palestinian refugees would be a 'disaster': chief

Dismantling the UN agency for Palestinian refugees would be a disaster, its chief has said, as the UNRWA came under pressure after Israel accused it had found a Hamas tunnel under its Gaza headquarters.

Instead, "maybe after this cataclysm which has hit the region in Gaza, it might be time now to genuinely find a political solution", Philippe Lazzarini told reporters at the UN in Geneva, calling for an independent probe into both the allegations on Hamas tunnels and strikes on UN installations in the Palestinian territory.

1204 GMT — Israel's treatment of Palestinian civilians 'disproportionate': Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that Israel's reaction against Palestinian civilians in Gaza has been disproportionate and asked Tel Aviv to “avoid retaliation against the civilian population.”

"At this point, Israel’s reaction is disproportionate, there are too many victims who have nothing to do with Hamas," Tajani told public broadcaster RAI’s Radio1.

1127 GMT — Erdogan urges protection of UNRWA, calls it 'lifeline for 6M refugees'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged all "conscientious" countries to protect the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, which he said provided a "lifeline for 6 million refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine."

Speaking at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the United Arabic Emirates, Erdogan said, "I would like to express our regret for the growing character assassinations on the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees".

Looking at the deep causes of the war in Gaza, Erdogan said: "Every step taken will remain incomplete unless an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state is established within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."