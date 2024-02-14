TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady meets UNDP head for talks on sustainable development
Emine Erdogan expresses her appreciation for the efforts of UN offices, particularly UNDP, in offering assistance during the twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye last year.
The duo is expected to meet again in Türkiye or New York. / Photo: AA
February 14, 2024

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with Achim Steiner, the head of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), in Dubai.

The meeting at the Sustainable Development Goals Forum held on Wednesday within the scope of the World Government Summit.

The first lady expressed her gratitude to Steiner for all the work of UN offices, particularly UNDP, which provided support during the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Türkiye last year.

On February 6, 2023, earthquakes killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others, leaving a deep scar on the hearts of people worldwide.

Recommended

Achim Steiner said in his current position, he attaches importance to environment-based sustainable development.

Underlining the importance of waste management in their field of work, he praised the Turkish first lady’s actions and efforts on zero-waste.

He said they are pleased that important practices, such as the Zero Waste Project in Türkiye, are taken to the global stage.

They are expected to meet again in Türkiye or New York.

