The United States Ambassador to Türkiye has said Ankara is an indispensable ally, stressing that developing relations with the country is "essential" for American security, strength, and prosperity.

In a guest column for Deseret News, Jeff Flake wrote that Türkiye, which boasts the second-largest army in NATO, has a critical importance for the strength of the alliance and guarantees interoperability between allies in the future.

"Improved US-Türkiye relations advance a range of issues essential for American security, strength and prosperity," the envoy said.

Flake emphasised that the US Congress giving the green light for F-16 sales to Türkiye is crucial for both sides and symbolises the two countries’ commitment to a strong bilateral relationship, which is their collective self-interest.

"In addition to this $23 billion F-16 deal, Türkiye’s ongoing defence sector transformation – from drones and high-tech components to engines and artillery shells – is integral to the US defence supply chain and the strength of our NATO alliance," he wrote.

Noting that the geographical location of Türkiye, which connects Asia and Europe, also philosophically highlights the East-West divide, Flake said: "Similarly, while war rages in Ukraine to the north and ravages Gaza to the south, here sits Türkiye – once again, smack dab in the middle."

Related No obstacle to F-16 sale to Türkiye as review period in US Congress ends

'US will continue to work collaboratively with Türkiye'