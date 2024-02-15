Türkiye "neutralised" 39 PKK/YPG terrorists over the last week, including those hiding across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

A total of 398 terrorists have been "neutralised," with 151 in northern Iraq and 247 in northern Syria since January 1, 2024, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told reporters on Thursday at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Last week, two PKK terrorists who escaped from a haven in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," Akturk said, emphasising that this positive step is the only way for terrorists to surrender to Turkish law.

Akturk lauded the country's security forces for carrying out their duties despite harsh weather conditions and rough terrain in base areas and along borders.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

24,537 people prevented from crossing

Regarding illegal crossings into Türkiye, Akturk said due to effective security measures, 13,640 people who attempted to illegally cross the country's borders since January 1, including 605 terrorists, have been apprehended.

Whereas another 24,537 people have been prevented from crossing the border since January 1, he added.

“Thus, the number of people apprehended while attempting to illegally cross our borders has risen to 1,146 from January 1 until today. The number of people who have been prevented from crossing the border is also 24,537,” the Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

In the last week, 253 people were apprehended while attempting to illegally cross the border, eight of whom are members of a terrorist organisation, he said, adding that 3,448 people were prevented from crossing.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

