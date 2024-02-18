TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan's leader arrives in Türkiye at invitation of Turkish counterpart
This is Ilham Aliyev's 1st foreign visit since presidential election in Azerbaijan on February  7.
Azerbaijan's leader arrives in Türkiye at invitation of Turkish counterpart
Aliyev said previously that his friendship with President Erdogan is a key factor for regional development and stability. / Photo: AA
February 18, 2024

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Communications Directorate.

This is Aliyev's first foreign visit since the presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7.

During the two presidents' talks on Monday, all aspects of bilateral relations between the two nations will be reviewed, as well as steps that can be taken to further deepen cooperation will be discussed, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, the statement added.​​​​​​​

Influence on global issues

Recommended

Last year, President Erdogan declared that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are paving the way for a new era in the region.

Emphasising the significance of Türkiye's role, Erdogan highlighted preparations for a historic breakthrough in the region under the ambitious vision of the "Century of Türkiye" initiative.

Erdogan outlined the multifaceted approach, strengthening ties with the Islamic and Turkic worlds, integrating with Africa and the Balkans, and maintaining connections with China and Ukraine.

Also the Azerbaijani president said last year that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly increase their influence, not only in the region but also on the global stage in the years to come.

"Türkiye plays an important role in both global and regional issues. Azerbaijan appreciates Türkiye's policy, which aims to ensure regional stability and security," Ilham Aliyev said.

RelatedTürkiye-Azerbaijan ties are 'exceptional': President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan