Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye late Sunday evening for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Communications Directorate.

This is Aliyev's first foreign visit since the presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7.

During the two presidents' talks on Monday, all aspects of bilateral relations between the two nations will be reviewed, as well as steps that can be taken to further deepen cooperation will be discussed, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments, the statement added.​​​​​​​

